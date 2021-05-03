Skip to Content

Minnesota Legislature struggles for compromise on policing

New
4:00 pm Minnesota NewsPoliticalTop Stories
Minnesota State Capitol

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Negotiators in Minnesota's divided Legislature have kicked off what's sure to be a contentious debate over whether further police accountability legislation is needed in the state where George Floyd was killed.

The Democratic-controlled House included several policing provisions in its public safety budget bill for the 2020 session. It's hoping to build on a package that the Legislature approved last summer.

But the Republican-controlled Senate included no police accountability measures in its budget bill and has already rejected several House proposals.

So a House-Senate conference committee on Monday began trying to find out whether any compromises are possible.

By STEVE KARNOWSKI and MOHAMED IBRAHIM
Associated Press

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content