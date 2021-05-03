New this week: ‘Girls5eva’ and ‘The Boy From Medellín’

This week’s new entertainment releases include new music from Heart’s Nancy Wilson and “The Boy From Medellín,” in which filmmaker Matthew Heineman trails Colombian pop star J Balvin in the week leading up to his first solo stadium concert in his hometown. PBS’ “American Masters” series profiles Amy Tan, the songwriting trio Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall come together to create “The Marfa Tapes,” and look out for “Girls5eva,” a TV comedy about a 1990s “girls group” that grabs an unexpected grown-up opportunity to reunite. Plus, eight months after first debuting in theaters, Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” is finally streaming on HBO Max.