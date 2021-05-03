OPEN: Rochester City Council votes to open Silver Lake Pool for 2021 season

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Rochester City Council voted unanimously Monday night to open the Silver Lake Pool.

The motion to open the pool also had provisions for funding infrastructure projects to get the pool ready for the season and for free admission to both Silver Lake and Solders Field pools for the summer.

The city said staff hiring for the pools is underway.

The goal now is to get the pools open as close to Memorial Day as possible.