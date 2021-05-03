Shots fired in northwest Rochester on Sunday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Police are looking for answers after shots rang out in northwest Rochester early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to a home in the 2300 block of 15th Avenue NW around 12:45 a.m.

According to the Rochester Police Department, there appeared to be a party at the residence. Witnesses told police that two different groups of people had been arguing.

It's unclear how the confrontation escalated into shots being fired. Police said witnesses were mostly uncooperative.

Officers did find a shell casing and a live round in the driveway.

Police said there is no evidence anyone was hurt, and there was no damage to property.