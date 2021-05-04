Skip to Content

AP source: Sheldon Silver released from prison on furlough

11:49 am

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver has been released from a federal prison on furlough, while he awaits potential placement to home confinement. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke with The Associated Press on Tuesday. Silver was serving his more than six-year sentence at a federal prison in Otisville, New York, in a corruption case. The person says he’s been released on furlough while awaiting potential placement to home confinement to serve his sentence at home. The 77-year-old began serving his sentence in August after years of fending off going behind bars. Prosecutors say they opposed the furlough.

