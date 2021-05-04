As Lebanese cry for justice, politics paralyzes the system

BEIRUT (AP) — A recent public feud among prosecutors in Lebanon demonstrates how the country’s system of sectarian factions is paralyzing the judicial system and snarling attempts to root out corruption. One prominent prosecutor says she is trying to go after rampant corruption but her critics say she is only targeting enemies of her ally, the president. The feud spilled over into street scuffles between supporters of each side. Observers say prosecutors and judges are loyal to political factions constantly feuding over power. The Lebanese public is crying out for politicians to be held accountable for a string of disasters, including financial meltdown and last August’s massive explosion in Beirut’s port.