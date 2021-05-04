Weak opening on Wall St led by healthcare, consumer stocks

Shares are opening lower on Wall Street Tuesday led by the consumer discretionary and healthcare sectors. The S&P 500 was down about 0.5% in the first minutes of trading. Energy bucked the trend after Saudi Aramco said its profits soared by 30% in the first-quarter of the year, compared to last year, on the back of higher crude oil prices and recovering demand. IT services company Gartner led the gainers after nearly doubling analysts’ earnings forecasts in the first quarter. On Monday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the economic outlook has “clearly brightened” in the United States, but the recovery remains too uneven.