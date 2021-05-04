Chauvin attorney asks for new trial

MINNEAPOLIS (CNN) -- An attorney for Derek Chauvin is asking for a new trial.

Last month, the former Minneapolis police officer was convicted on three counts for the death of George Floyd.

Tuesday, one of Chauvin's lawyers filed a motion for a new trail, citing several reasons, including that the verdict is quote 'contrary to law.'

The attorney also made allegations of jury misconduct, prosecutorial misconduct, witness intimidation and the impact of publicity.

The lawyer also said the court 'abused its discretion' in not granting a change of venue or sequestering the jury.

No word when the judge will respond to the motion for a new trial.