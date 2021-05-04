Rights critics condemn French sale to Egypt of 30 more jets

PARIS (AP) — Egypt is buying another 30 Rafale fighter jets from France. The deal, confirmed separately by both countries on Tuesday, was condemned by human rights advocates, including the French wife of a jailed activist. With the new purchase, Egypt will end up with a total of 54 of the advanced warplanes. Its fleet of Rafales will become the second-largest after the French air force’s. The Egyptian military said the purchase would be financed with a 10-year French loan. The French wife of jailed Palestinian-Egyptian activist Ramy Shaath said France should be using the sale as leverage to pressure for human rights improvements and prisoner releases.