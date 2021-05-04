Family challenging immunity ruling in kidnapped man’s death

HOUSTON (AP) — The family and attorney of a kidnapped Houston area man who was fatally shot by an FBI agent during a 2018 botched rescue attempt is challenging a recent appeals court ruling that provided immunity for the agent from a federal lawsuit. In March, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a federal judge’s ruling that had denied the unidentified agent’s claim he could not be sued due to qualified immunity, which offers police officers and other officials protection from civil lawsuits seeking money. The family of Ulises Valladares is suing the FBI agent, who told investigators he only fired when he thought a kidnapper had grabbed his rifle.