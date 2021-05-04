Skip to Content

Frost Advisory from WED 12:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT

Last updated today at 9:25 pm
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Buffalo County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
CDT WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Widespread frost.

* WHERE…In Wisconsin, La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau, Adams,
Trempealeau, Buffalo, Clark, Taylor and Jackson Counties. In
Minnesota, Wabasha County.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

