Frost Advisory from WED 12:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT

Frost Advisory from WED 12:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Buffalo County
…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
CDT WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…Widespread frost.
* WHERE…In Wisconsin, La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau, Adams,
Trempealeau, Buffalo, Clark, Taylor and Jackson Counties. In
Minnesota, Wabasha County.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&