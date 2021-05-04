House GOP leader renews criticism over All-Star Game shift

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — The top-ranking House Republican on Tuesday renewed his party’s attack on Major League Baseball for pulling the All-Star Game out of the Atlanta Braves stadium after Georgia Republicans enacted a restrictive new voting law. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy came to Georgia to say the sport’s leaders were misled by criticism from Democratic President Joe Biden. Democrats say Republicans have only themselves to blame for any fallout from Georgia’s voting law, since they passed it and signed it into law. McCarthy suggested Major League Baseball should make up the lost revenue to small businesses.