Mexico City metro overpass collapses onto road; 15 dead

MEXICO CITY (AP) — City officials say an elevated section of the Mexico City metro collapsed, sending a subway car plunging toward a busy boulevard late Monday, killing at least 15 people and injuring about 70. Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said 34 of the injured were hospitalized, and people were still trapped inside the train, which was split in two and suspended. Video showed a car trapped under rubble, with dozens of rescuers searching through wreckage from the collapsed structure. The overpass was about 5 meters above the road in southern Mexico City. Rescue efforts were briefly interrupted at midnight because the partially dangling train was “very weak.”