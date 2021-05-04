Minneapolis police ask public for help locating missing 2-year-old

MINNEAPOLIS (KTTC) -- Minneapolis police are asking the public for help locating a missing 2-year-old girl who authorities believe may have been abducted by her older sister.

Nasteha Mohamed was last seen at about 2:50 p.m. on Monday in the 1400 block of Marshall Street NE, according to a news release from the Minneapolis Police Department. Police said the child was wearing brown pants, a brown shirt and a brown sweater.

Investigators believe she was taken by her sister, 27-year-old Amina Mohamed. She was reportedly last seen wearing a brown skirt, black sweater and a grey scarf. MPD said she's 5'8 and weighs 145 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police believe Nasteha may be in danger, and said Amina "has had issues with mental instability and suffers from bouts of paranoia." Amina might be trying to take Nasteha out of Minnesota. She is believed to be driving a gold 2013 Chevrolet Equinox.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.