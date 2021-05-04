Patchy frost overnight; Cool temperatures continue

Cold temperatures are on the way overnight Tuesday and patchy frost will be possible across the area. A "Frost Advisory" will be in effect for Goodhue County from 12-8 a.m Wednesday and Wabasha County from 12-9 a.m Wednesday. Right now, no other advisories have been issued by the National Weather Service.

Now, just because the entire area is not under an advisory, doesn't mean frost isn't possible. We are looking at temperatures dropping into the middle/lower 30s, with calming winds, and mainly clear skies. Frost isn't expected to be extremely widespread but will be possible. If you did some planting over the weekend...try to cover those plants or bring them inside if the cold weather could harm them.

Temperatures Wednesday will return to the upper 50s and lower 60s for high temperatures. Clouds will build through the afternoon and we'll work in a chance of isolated showers overnight into Thursday morning. Rainfall accumulations will vary with most places receiving less than a quarter inch.

Cool temperatures will continue all week long with highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the middle and upper 30s. Rain chances will be overnight Wednesday and again overnight Saturday.

Nick