Plenty of sunshine today; the cool trend continues through the weekend

Plenty of sunshine today; the cool trend continues through the weekendUpdated
A bright, but chilly Tuesday
Cool air continues to blow into the region today ahead of high pressure that is settling into the Upper Midwest from Canada. We'll have a few passing clouds in the morning with increasing sunshine in the afternoon with high temperatures only in the upper 50s which is almost ten degrees cooler than the seasonal average. A brisk northwest breeze will add an extra chill to the air, occasionally reaching 20 miles per hour.