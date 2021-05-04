Skip to Content

Plenty of sunshine today; the cool trend continues through the weekend

Updated
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
Last updated today at 6:03 am
6:00 am WeatherWeather Now

A bright, but chilly Tuesday

Cool air continues to blow into the region today ahead of high pressure that is settling into the Upper Midwest from Canada. We'll have a few passing clouds in the morning with increasing sunshine in the afternoon with high temperatures only in the upper 50s which is almost ten degrees cooler than the seasonal average. A brisk northwest breeze will add an extra chill to the air, occasionally reaching 20 miles per hour.

Ted Schmidt

Morning and Noon Meteorologist

More Stories

Skip to content