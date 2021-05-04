Probation for ex-cop accused of kneeling on Black man’s neck

DENVER (AP) — A former police officer accused of holding two roofing company salesmen on the ground at gunpoint and kneeling on the neck of one of them who is Black last year will serve four years of probation. Sixty-six-year-old Scott Gudmundsen of Loveland was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to menacing with a weapon. Gudmundsen accused them of being terrorists and antifa. His lawyer said was a experiencing a mental health crisis and believed he was part of a “culture war.” The Black salesman, a Colorado State University football player, told the judge he can still feel how hard and fast his heart was beating at the time.