RPS narrows boundary options, tables board stipend increases

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- With the addition of a new elementary school and middle school, Rochester Public Schools (RPS) is looking to adjust its boundaries for schools.

At Tuesday's board meeting, Director of Finance John Carlson said the boundary committee has met five times. After more than 2,000 responses to a survey, the committee threw out Option 1. Now the committee will decide between the last two options on Wednesday. Carlson noted it appears Option 3 will be the preferred choice.

The committee will make small adjustments to Option 3 based on community feedback. If it can iron everything out, a recommendation and a vote could happen at the board's next meeting on May 18. If not, it will be delayed until June 1.

You can view the boundary options here. To view survey results regarding the proposed boundaries, click here.

Also on the docket Tuesday, discussing stipend increases for board members. Board members have received an annual stipend of $7,200 since 1985.

A proposal would increase the stipends to $16,000 per board member with an extra $1,600 for the board chair.

"It's important to also acknowledge that no one runs to be a school board member because of the pay," said Director Don Barlow. "We do it out of, I believe, our concern for our children's educational futures."

However, the board did not feel comfortable on voting on the increase Tuesday. Instead, members wanted to think about the proposal and specify the time commitment from board members.

"I think we also need to determine what are the expectations," asked Director Dr. Jessica Garcia. "Are we trying to have us work at a part-time rate?"

Instead, it was tabled until the next meeting on May 18.

In the meantime, the board will be busy between now and the next meeting. There will be two interim superintendent interviews on May 11 and May 13.