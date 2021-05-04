Walz plans to announce easing of virus rules on Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz says he’ll announce a dialing back of Minnesota’s coronavirus restrictions on Thursday. The governor gave no details Tuesday about what changes he might order but indicated that rising vaccination rates are making looser restrictions possible. He said during a visit to a school in Hopkins that Minnesotans should start assuming that they’re going to have a “very normal-looking summer.” Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm says 59% of Minnesota’s population 16 years and older has now had at least one dose of vaccine. And she says the state’s case trends have been “slowly but steadily coming down.”