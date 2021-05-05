AP source: Canada authorizes Pfizer vaccine for age 12 to 16

TORONTO (AP) -- An official tells The Associated Press that Canada's health regulator has authorized Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12 to 16.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also is expected to authorize Pfizer's vaccine for younger age groups by next week, setting up shots for many before the beginning of the next school year.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity for lack of authorization to speak prior to the formal announcement. It comes barely a month after the company found that its shot provided protection for the younger group.

