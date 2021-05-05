COVID’s US toll projected to drop sharply by the end of July

NEW YORK (AP) — Teams of experts are projecting that COVID-19’s toll on the U.S. will wane dramatically by the end of July.

That’s according to research released by the government Wednesday. But they also warn a “substantial increase” in hospitalizations and deaths is possible if unvaccinated people do not follow basic public health guidelines such as wearing a mask and social distancing.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention paper included projections from six different research groups.

You can read the CDC paper here.

By MIKE STOBBE

AP Medical Writer