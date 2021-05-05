General: China’s Africa outreach poses threat from Atlantic

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top U.S. general for Africa says a growing military threat from China may well come from America’s east, as Beijing looks to establish a large navy port capable of hosting submarines or aircraft carriers on the Atlantic coast of Africa. Gen. Stephen Townsend tells The Associated Press that China has approached African countries stretching from Mauritania to south of Namibia, intent on establishing a naval facility. If realized, that prospect would enable China to base warships in its expanding Navy in the Atlantic as well as Pacific oceans.