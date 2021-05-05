Greek bond sale declared a success with near-zero yield

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece says it has raised 3 billion euros ($3.6 billion) in a 5-year bond auction at a record-low, near-zero yield. The country’s Public Debt Management Agency said demand for the bond exceeded 20 billion euros ($24 billion) and the yield was just under 0.2%. Finance Minister Christos Staikouras described the auction result on Wednesday as a “vote of confidence from international investors.” The auction follows a recent sovereign upgrade by Standard & Poor’s that brought the country closer to investment grade.