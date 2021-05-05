India’s foreign minister out of G-7 meeting over COVID risk

LONDON (AP) — India’s foreign minister has pulled out of in-person meetings at a Group of Seven gathering in London because of possible exposure to the coronavirus. Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar tweeted that he was “made aware yesterday evening of exposure to possible Covid positive cases.” He said that out of “abundant caution” he would attend Wednesday’s meetings virtually. Britain’s Foreign Office did not immediately confirm whether any delegates had tested positive. Diplomats from theG-7 group of wealthy nations are meeting in London for their first face-to-face gathering in two years. India is not a G-7 member but was invited along with South Korea, Australia and South Africa to attend the group’s meeting on Wednesday as a guest.