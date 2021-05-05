Pakistani army: 7 troops killed in militant attack, shootout

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s military says militants in Afghanistan fired across the border at troops in southwestern Pakistan, killing at least four soldiers before fleeing. Three troops were also killed in a shootout with militants during a raid in the country’s northwest on Wednesday. The border attack took place as a unit oversaw fencing installations near the town of Zhob in Baluchistan province. Six soldiers were wounded in that attack; they were transported to a hospital in Quetta. The three other soldiers were killed as Pakistani troops raided a militant hideout in a former insurgent stronghold in the northwest. Two insurgents died in an ensuing shootout there.