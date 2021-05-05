Pietrangelo gets winner for Golden Knights in OT over Wild

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alex Pietrangelo scored at 1:53 of overtime, giving the Vegas Golden Knights a 3-2 victory after another late rally by the Minnesota Wild. Alex Tuch set up Pietrangelo with a pass across the slot. That helped the West Division-leading Golden Knights win for the first time in four games at Minnesota this season. Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury took over sole possession of the No. 3 spot on the NHL’s career wins list with No. 490. Kirill Kaprizov scored two goals to give the Wild a third-period lead, before Reilly Smith tied it with 4:16 left.