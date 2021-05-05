South Carolina House adds firing squad to execution methods

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina House has voted to add the firing squad to the state’s execution methods amid a lack of lethal-injection drugs. The chamber’s 66-43 vote Wednesday is one of the last steps needed to finalize the bill. The measure is meant to jump-start executions in a state that used to have one of the busiest death chambers in the country. The last execution was carried out 10 years ago. The bill requires death row inmates to choose between the firing squad and the electric chair if lethal- injection drugs aren’t available.