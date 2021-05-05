Staunch anti-India Kashmir politician dies in police custody

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — A prominent politician in Kashmir who challenged India’s rule over the disputed region for decades has died while in police custody. He was 78. Mohammed Ashraf Sehrai was admitted to a government hospital on Tuesday from a jail in the southern Jammu region. His son says he was denied proper medical care in jail and that authorities and doctors said his father had tested positive for COVID-19. Sehrai was arrested last July under the Public Safety Act, which allows authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir to imprison anyone for up to two years without trial. Sehrai spent more than 16 years in various Indian jails in a political career that spanned nearly six decades.