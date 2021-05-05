Thorpe expected to start as Minnesota hosts Texas

Texas Rangers (14-17, fifth in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (11-17, fourth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Hyeon-jong Yang (0-0, 2.08 ERA, .81 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) Twins: Lewis Thorpe (0-0, 4.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 2 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Texas will meet on Wednesday.

The Twins are 6-9 in home games in 2020. Minnesota has hit 38 home runs this season, eighth in the American League. Byron Buxton leads them with nine, averaging one every 9.2 at-bats.

The Rangers are 7-8 on the road. Texas has hit 38 home runs this season, eighth in the American League. Adolis Garcia leads them with seven, averaging one every 11.7 at-bats.

The Rangers won the last meeting 6-3. Joely Rodriguez earned his first victory and Garcia went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Texas. Brandon Waddell registered his first loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buxton leads the Twins with 18 extra base hits and is batting .386.

Nate Lowe leads the Rangers with 24 RBIs and is batting .276.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .221 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Rangers: 5-5, .262 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Twins: Edwar Colina: (right elbow), Luis Arraez: (concussion protocol), Miguel Sano: (hamstring), Alex Kirilloff: (wrist).

Rangers: Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Khris Davis: (quad), Brock Holt: (hamstring), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Sam Huff: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.