UN says 155 million people faced severe hunger last year

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — At least 155 million people faced acute hunger in 2020 including 133,000 who needed urgent food to prevent widespread death from starvation — and the outlook for 2021 is equally grim or worse, according to a report by 16 organizations released Wednesday.The report, which focuses on 55 countries that account for 97 percent of humanitarian assistance, said the magnitude and severity of food crises last year worsened as a result of protracted conflicts, the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, and weather extremes that exacerbated “pre-existing fragilities.”The 155 million people faced crisis, emergency or catastrophe/famine levels of food needs, an increase of around 20 million people from 2019, it said.