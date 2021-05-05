Walz to discuss timeline to end COVID-19 restrictions in live address Thursday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is set to announce plans to dial back COVID-19 restrictions in the state.

According to an emailed statement from Walz's spokesperson, Teddy Tschann, the governor will announce a timeline to end COVID-19 restrictions in the state in a live address at noon on Thursday. The plan will also include "doubling down on vaccination efforts."

KTTC will be carrying the announcement live on air and streaming it online.

"The vaccine is here and it has proven to be our best tool to control the virus," the statement said. "It’s time to roll up our sleeves, get vaccinated, and crush the virus.”