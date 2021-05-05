Yang makes first start in majors; Rangers beat Twins 3-1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Hyeon-Jong Yang made his first major league start after 14 years in the Korea Baseball Organization, getting the Texas Rangers off to a strong start in an eventual 3-1 win against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday. Nate Lowe had a pair of hits and scored a run for Texas, who won for the fourth time in five games. John King (3-1) picked up the win in relief of Yang and Ian Kennedy notched his ninth save. Lewis Thorpe (0-1) surrendered three runs on five hits in five innings for Minnesota. Mitch Garver homered for the Twins.