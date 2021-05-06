Albanian officials want ex-minister tried over deadly blast

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian prosecutors have asked Supreme Court judges to allow the trial of a former defense minister over a massive munitions disposal factory blast that killed 26 people in 2008, more than a decade after the case against him was dropped. The Special Prosecution Against Corruption, or SPAK, formally asked the court to revoke its 2009 dismissal of the criminal case against Fatmir Mediu. At the time, Mediu had been spared trial because of his parliamentary immunity. He is still a member of parliament with an opposition party, but that form of immunity in criminal cases has since been abolished. Mediu denied wrongdoing and said Thursday that the SPAK move was politically motivated.