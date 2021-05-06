An online post helps both the hungry and a chef in Ramadan

Mariam Yehia has a Ramadan tradition of buying hot meals and driving around to hand them out to the needy in Cairo so they can break their fast during the Muslim holy month. But she always felt like she wasn’t doing enough. This year, an online post inspired the 26-year-old to do more. A friend wrote about a financially struggling chef, and Yehia decided to buy from him Ramadan meals that she then distributed to the poor. Ramadan, when Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset, is a time for heightened giving and empathy.