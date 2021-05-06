Catalytic convertor thieves hit again in Rochester; what you can do to protect your car

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- On Thursday, the Rochester Police Department reported 24 catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles at First Student bus company.

Last week, the Rochester Salvation Army was a catalytic converter theft victim as well.

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), these types of thefts are skyrocketing nationwide. NICB data over the past three years shows a spike in 2020.

2018: 1,298

2019: 3,389

2020: 14,433

"Most of the time the value is going to be between $1,000 and $5,000 [for repairs]," said Capt. Casey Moilanen, Rochester Police Department. "People can get more money for them because the precious metals that are contained inside of them."

The car part contains platinum, palladium, and rhodium. Those materials can net hundreds of dollars for thieves. However, if caught, they would be facing a felony charge.

"It can be punished by up to five years in prison. Or to a fine of up to $10,000," Moilanen said.

He also said the punishment depends on the suspect's previous criminal record and the cost of the stolen catalytic converter.

NICB reports that in 2020, Minnesota ranked top five of states with the highest amount of catalytic converter thefts. The other four states were California, Texas, North Carolina and Illinois.

It also reports Minnesota is one of 18 states where lawmakers are working to prevent this problem.

Sen. John Marty, (DFL) Roseville, said he's been working to get a bill passed for the past few years.

"It's a very simple bill. If you're possessing a used catalytic converter and it doesn't have the vehicle identification number (VIN) from the car it was removed from then you're committing a crime," he said.

In addition, if the thief does have the correct VIN, law enforcement would contact the car owner to see if the part was stolen.

"And the only people who can buy them are scrap metal dealers who are licensed in Minnesota," Marty said.

Licensed scrap metal businesses would also have to prove that the person selling the part has the title of the vehicle with that VIN number. They also can't take cash for the part.

What you can do to lower the risk.

Park in a garage,

Or a well-lit area.

Park away from other cars because a thief could easily hide between cars.

Install an anti-theft device

Lock vehicle and set alarm

Install a bright motion sensor light at home

"You can paint your catalytic converter a bright orange or something like that," Moilanen said. "You can also engrave your vehicle identification number on your catalytic converter. So if it is stolen we can recognize who it may belong to."