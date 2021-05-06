Court: Black ex-Hawkeyes can proceed with parts of lawsuit

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge has ruled a lawsuit brought by a group of former Iowa football players alleging a culture of staff members mistreating Black players can move forward.

All or parts of some of the allegations have been thrown out. Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and former strength coach Chris Doyle remain the focal points of the lawsuit filed in Iowa’s southern district.

The 13 plaintiffs allege they were demeaned with racial slurs, forced to abandon Black hairstyles, fashion and culture to fit the “Iowa Way” promoted by head coach Kirk Ferentz and retaliated against for speaking out.