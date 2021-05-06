Does It Work: Dust Cleaning Gel

There are some things that are just a pain to clean: your computer keyboard, the inside of cupboards, and heating vents. The Pulidiki Universal Dust Cleaning Gel retails for $6.99 on Amazon and claims that it will carry away the dust that's hidden in those hard-to-reach places.

Vehicle interiors are notoriously difficult to clean, so we're decided to test this out in one of our news cars. The gel isn't very sticky, has a light, clean scent, and seems to stay together in one piece so that it won't leave residue on any surfaces.

Starting off with the dashboard monitor, it did remove a majority of the dust when pressed onto the surface. However, it wasn't as effective at getting into the cracks around the screen.

Moving on to the rest of the car, the gel picked up a good amount of dust and crumbs but still left some grime behind.

The product claims to be reusable if you rinse it off in the sink. After accumulating a large amount of dust and crumbs on the gel, I went to wash it off.

However, the water didn't remove much of the grime and the gel began to break into pieces and become slimy. I was able to get most of the gel back into a solid piece so it was time for round two.

The gel still picked up some dust, but not nearly as much as it had the first time when it was fresh out of the package. So because of its lack of reusability Pulidiki Universal Dust Cleaning Gel you fail, the Does It Work test.

I did contact Pulidiki about their product but have not yet received a response.