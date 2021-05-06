EU Court advisor: Polish regime for judges against EU law

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A top EU legal advisor argues that a Polish regime for disciplining judges is contrary to European Union law. It is the latest development in an ongoing dispute between the 27-member bloc and the populist ruling party in Poland, Law and Justice, which has brought many changes to the country’s court system. It argues it is carrying out reforms to make the justice system more efficient. Critics say the party has carried out an undemocratic power grab. The EU legal expert, known as the advocate general, recommended Thursday that the EU’s highest court find a Polish chamber for disciplining judges contrary to EU law. Such legal opinions are not legally binding but are often followed by the court.