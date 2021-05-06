EU weighs military training mission for Mozambique

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union defense ministers are discussing plans for a military training mission in Mozambique in the coming months. The aim is to help the government in the southern African country take control of northern regions held by extremist rebels. The U.N. World Food Program says over 950,000 people are in urgent need of food aid. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says Mozambique’s government has requested help. He said that EU defense ministers on Thursday will discuss the possibility to send a training mission (like) the one we have in the Sahel in order to contain the security situation.” The EU has been helping to train Mali’s army and rebuild its defense institutions with a noncombat mission since 2013.