Family of Chris Cornell settles with doctor over his death

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The family of Chris Cornell and a doctor who they alleged over-prescribed him drugs before he died have agreed to a settle a lawsuit. Documents filed in a Los Angeles court by attorneys for the rock singer’s widow and their children said a confidential settlement had been reached. The Cornell family had alleged that medication including the anti-anxiety drug Ativan had led to erratic behavior by Cornell before he died in Detroit in 2017 at age 52. Coroner’s investigators ruled Cornell’s death a suicide by hanging, and they did not cite drugs as a factor. In court documents, Dr. Robert Koblin denied any wrongdoing or responsibility for Cornell’s death.