Gov. Walz details plan for fully reopening Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Fourteen months into the COVID-19 pandemic, Minnesotans are getting a clearer timeline on when exactly they should expect a return to normalcy.

"We're gonna have a summer where, it's just the simple pleasures will be back again," said Gov. Tim Walz.

On May 7, the 11 p.m. curfew for restaurants, bars and other food services will be lifted. The outdoor mask mandate will also be removed, with the exception being gatherings of 500 or more people.

On May 28, all capacity limits and restrictions will be removed. The statewide mask mandate will be lifted by July 1. It could be lifted sooner if 70% of Minnesotans get at least one vaccine dose.

"We've got three weeks, we got 22 days. We have a vaccination pace that must stay as high as it is. Our hope is that after many of you listen to this, say: 'let's just go get it done and end this thing,'" said Walz.

The governor continues to urge all eligible residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible, citing how the finish line is now in sight.

"But you've listened, you've taken them in heart, you looked out for your neighbor. We took care of our own, and now we're on this final mile of this marathon. Let's win this thing. Let's end this strong, let's recognize that there's still much more work to do," said Walz.

In spite of this encouraging development, the governor acknowledged Minnesota is not out of the woods yet.

"We've got a little bit more work to do. We're sitting at about sixty percent. While that blunted a lot of it, we still saw some pretty high capacities. And as I said, we're still losing way too many Minnesotans," said Walz.