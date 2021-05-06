Italian Navy rescues fisherman reportedly shot off Libya

MILAN (AP) — An Italian Navy ship has rescued a crew member of an Italian fishing boat reportedly injured by warning shots fired by the Libyan Coast Guard, Italian media said Thursday. The Libyans opened fire near two fishing boats, the Aliseo and the Artemide, in the central Mediterranean Sea, around 75 miles north of the Libyan city of Misurata, Corriere della Sera reported. The two boats have not been sequestered by the Libyans. Italian fishing boats frequently run up against disputes over territorial waters.