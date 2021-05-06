Minnesota reports 1,661 more COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported in its update on Thursday that another 1,661 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

The update comes the same day Gov. Tim Walz announced the state's three-step timeline to end all COVID-19 restrictions in Minnesota. Read more here.

The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests. MDH said 24 of the COVID-19 cases were reported in Olmsted County. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 584,227 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 41,759 health care workers, the department reported. Health officials said 40,204 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

State health officials also reported 38,262 COVID-19 tests in Thursday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 9,402,942.

MDH said 563,364 of the people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the state no longer need to be isolated.

Health officials reported in Thursday's update that 13 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state. Two of the people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

This brings the COVID-19 death toll in Minnesota to 7,204. MDH said 4,376 of the people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

According to the state's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, as of Tuesday, 2,614,319 Minnesotans have received at least one dose of the vaccine. This includes 2,035,325 people who have completed the vaccine series. According to the state, this means 47% of Minnesotans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, including 36.6% of Minnesotans who have completed the vaccine series.

MDH said a total of 30,783 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 6,264 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

Find more COVID-19 coverage here.