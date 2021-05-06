Army to put civilian in charge of criminal probes, add staff

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Army is putting a civilian in charge of its criminal investigations, adding staff and freeing up more agents to work on cases, in a plan to address widespread failures that surfaced last year after a string of murders and other crimes at Fort Hood, Texas. Army officials provided few details on how much the reorganization will cost or how long it will take, other than to say some changes will unfold over months. The plan reflects recommendations made by an independent review panel in the wake of the violence at Fort Hood, including the death of Vanessa Guillén, whose remains were found about two months after she was killed.