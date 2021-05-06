Officials: Man found unconscious in Iowa apartment fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Officials in Cedar Rapids say an 82-year-old man was found unconscious early Thursday in an apartment fire and rushed to a local hospital. The Gazette reports that firefighters were called around 1 a.m. Thursday to the apartment complex, where an air conditioner unit on fire. Arriving firefighters reported seeing flames coming from the air conditioner opening and along the outside of the building. The man, identified as 82-year-old Robert Wesley Mischek, was found on the floor of an apartment unit on the ground floor of the three-story building. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening burns and later flown to an Iowa City hospital. No other injuries were reported.