Skip to Content

Officials: Man found unconscious in Iowa apartment fire

New
12:46 pm Iowa news from the Associated Press

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Officials in Cedar Rapids say an 82-year-old man was found unconscious early Thursday in an apartment fire and rushed to a local hospital. The Gazette reports that firefighters were called around 1 a.m. Thursday to the apartment complex, where an  air conditioner unit on fire. Arriving firefighters reported seeing flames coming from the air conditioner opening and along the outside of the building. The man, identified as 82-year-old Robert Wesley Mischek, was found on the floor of an apartment unit on the ground floor of the three-story building. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening burns and later flown to an Iowa City hospital. No other injuries were reported. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content