Rochester reacts governor’s pandemic restrictions rollback

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- There are mixed feelings in Rochester about Gov. Tim Walz's three-step plan to lift restrictions that were originally enacted to help protect Minnesotans during the pandemic.

Many local business owners as well as patrons are relieved to hear some good news.

"We’re very pleased to hear about the governor’s change in lifting the pandemic restrictions. We’re glad that it is being done in an intelligent, incremental way, and we’re very happy that it’s finally here," stated Olde Brick House general manager Jack Krakow.

“We’re ready to get back to it. We’ve been ready for it for a little while so I’m really excited about it. I think it will be really good for everybody to get back to it,” said Brothers Bar and Grill owner, Kevin Smoot.

On the other hand, some people believe this announcement may be a little late.

"Maybe Minnesota kept it a little longer than necessary is what I'm thinking," stated a man visiting from Iowa.

"Actually I don't think it is enough. I think we should be open right now. I mean Texas is going full force and they left it up to the businesses to decide what type of guidelines they want to have in place," said Hanny's clothing store owner Tim Berg.

One thing everyone did agree on was that the restrictions and statewide mandates put in place by Walz deeply affected businesses and people alike.