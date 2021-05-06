Stewartville Volleyball’s Erin Lamb Named Minnesota’s Gatorade Player of the Year

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) - Stewartville's Erin Lamb was named Minnesota's Gatorade Player of the Year today.

Lamb led the Tigers to a perfect 11-0 record this past fall. There was no state tournament in 2020, but Lamb was a big piece of the Tigers' 2019 Class AA State Championship team.

Lamb was phenomenal during her high school career. She was a 4-time First Team All-State selection, and was also named a Second Team All-American this season by the American Volleyball Coaches Association. She finished her high school career with nearly 1,300 kills.

Lamb will play for the defending national champion, Kentucky Wildcats, in college. She says winning this award is the start of something big.

"I just feel like it's a lot of dreams starting to come true," said Lamb. "With Kentucky winning their national championship and being able to go there, and now this award, I just feel like dreams are starting to come true and it's an awesome feeling."

Lamb is the first Stewartville Tiger volleyball player to be named Minnesota's Gatorade Player of the Year. It's a distinction that means a lot to her.

"It's just an incredible honor. Stewartville has given me so much," she said. "From the community support, my teammates, my coaches, everything from that. Just to leave that legacy at Stewartville volleyball, especially with the program that they have, it's just an unbelievable feeling. It's really amazing."

Lamb is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Player of the Year Award. The winner will be announced later this month.