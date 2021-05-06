Texas man charged with attempted capital murder faces trial

TEXARKANA, Texas (AP) — A Texas man charged with the attempted capital murder of a peace officer is set for trial next month in Bowie County. The Texarkana Gazette reports that Bowie County District Attorney Jerry Rochelle said the state is ready to present the case to a jury June 1. According to a probable cause affidavit, 37-year-old Aaron Caleb Swenson is accused of streaming on Facebook Live as he drove the streets of Texarkana, Texas, searching for a police officer to kill. Swenson is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bail set at $1 million.