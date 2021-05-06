Blinken in Ukraine reaffirms US support amid Russia tensions

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has met with top Ukrainian officials in Kyiv and reaffirmed Washington’s support for the country in the wake of heightened tensions with Russia, fueled by its recent troop buildup. The top American diplomat met with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and reiterated the U.S.’s commitment to Ukraine’s “sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence,” while also underscoring the importance of Ukraine’s efforts to tackle widespread corruption and carry out reforms. Blinken noted that Ukraine is facing aggression from Russia but also “in effect aggression from within, coming from corruption, oligarchs and others who are putting their interests ahead of those of the Ukrainian people.”