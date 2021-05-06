Walz: Most COVID-19 restrictions to end by May 28, masking requirement to end by July 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has announced a three-step timeline for when all COVID-19 restrictions will end in the state

The governor made the announcement in a news release on Thursday morning. Walz said nearly all COVID-19 restrictions will end by May 28 in Minnesota, and the statewide mask mandate will end once 70% of Minnesotans age 16 and older are vaccinated, or by July 1. He said the state is currently on track to vaccinate 70% of Minnesotans 16 and older by the end of June.

The governor said beginning at noon on May 7, limits on outdoor dining, events and other get-togethers will be removed. The mask requirement outdoors will end except at large venues with more than 500 people. Additionally, the state-established curfew for bars and restaurants to close will end.

Then, on May 28, remaining capacity and distancing limits will end, including those for indoor events and gatherings. Face coverings will still be required for indoors and for outdoor events with more than 500 people.

Finally, once 70% of Minnesotans aged 16 and up receive at least one dose of the vaccine, or by July 1, the remaining mask mandate and requirement for preparedness plans will come to an end. Local jurisdictions will be allowed to set their own mask policies, the governor added.

“Our nation-leading vaccination effort has put us in a strong position to safely transition toward life as we used to know it,” Walz said. “The pandemic is not over and we have work to do. But from the State Fairgrounds, to doctor’s offices, to retrofitted Metro Transit buses that deliver vaccines where they’re most needed, Minnesotans now have more opportunities than ever to get the vaccine when and where they want to. As cases recede, more people get vaccinated every day, and vaccines are readily available to all who want it, we can now confidently and safely set out our path back to normal.”

According to the state's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, as of Monday, 2,598,871 Minnesotans have received at least one dose of the vaccine. This includes 2,007,668 people who have completed the vaccine series. According to the state, this means 46.7% of Minnesotans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, including 36.1% of Minnesotans who have completed the vaccine series.

Walz noted that because Minnesotans under 16 years old can't receive the vaccine yet, the Safe Learning Plan for schools will continue through the end of the school year.